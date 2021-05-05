DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $40.09 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,684 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Illumina were worth $40,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 50,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $378.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

