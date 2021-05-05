DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $40.09 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,684 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Illumina were worth $40,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN opened at $378.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.07. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.