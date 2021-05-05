DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,542 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $23,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,816,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

