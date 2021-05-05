DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,026 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 454,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cerner were worth $32,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

CERN opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

