Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.32.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.68.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.