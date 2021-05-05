Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 240 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $105.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.10.

