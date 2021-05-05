Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.7% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,273,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $254,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Visa by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 35,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $230.99. The company had a trading volume of 51,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $450.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.28 and a 200 day moving average of $210.73.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

