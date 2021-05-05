Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 221,533 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $3,498,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $2,790,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $113.72. 166,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $115.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

