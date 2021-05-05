Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $493.89. 25,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.