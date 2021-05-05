Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 149 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 515.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in FedEx by 6.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 41.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,573,231. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.21. The company had a trading volume of 65,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.