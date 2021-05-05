Delta Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,369,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 67,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,001. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.78. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

