Den Bosch Fred Van Sells 4,500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

