Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $57.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Denbury traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 3679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,467,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

