Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Beacon Securities raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.81.

SIL stock opened at C$10.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.34. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$9.13 and a 1 year high of C$16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.77.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04).

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.