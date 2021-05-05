Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 365,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 537,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

