Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $405.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $368.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.77.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $375.58 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $215.91 and a 1 year high of $390.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.72 and a 200 day moving average of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,156,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

