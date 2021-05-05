Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $347.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $347.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.

LII stock opened at $341.33 on Monday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $173.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.30. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $564,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,579. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

