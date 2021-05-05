Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €54.66 ($64.31).

FRA:DPW opened at €48.65 ($57.23) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.59.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

