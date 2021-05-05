Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTCWY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HSBC raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,261. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.