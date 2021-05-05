Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.