Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.53.

DVN opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 78.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 84,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

