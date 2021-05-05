DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $2,102,635.80 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total value of $2,281,054.07.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total value of $1,392,801.27.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,516. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 151.21, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $91,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

