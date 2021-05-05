DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DexCom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $371.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.68. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

