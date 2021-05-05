DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $53.25 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00084535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.05 or 0.00816773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00099584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,400.98 or 0.09404942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00043598 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

