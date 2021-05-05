Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $5.00 on Wednesday, reaching $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 108,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.