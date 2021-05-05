Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

FANG opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

