Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

