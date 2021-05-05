Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

FANG stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

