Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.51.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.