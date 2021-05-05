DigitalOcean (DOCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect DigitalOcean to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.