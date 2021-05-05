Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.79 and last traded at $104.46. 805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 475,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

