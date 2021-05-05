Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Nevro worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nevro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $165.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.20. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.82 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

