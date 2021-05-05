Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 68,839 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 150.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of TCRR opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.13. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

