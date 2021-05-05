Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Fluent worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fluent by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 41,186 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $283.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

FLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.