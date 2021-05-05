Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 237,190 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 237,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.54% of Superior Industries International worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 604,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

NYSE:SUP opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.99 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.