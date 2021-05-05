DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.54

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 44282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.02. The stock has a market cap of C$387.84 million and a P/E ratio of -27.68.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$54.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

