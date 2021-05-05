Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy makes up approximately 1.1% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,922 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

GDDY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,239. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

