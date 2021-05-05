Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 3.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. 104,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

