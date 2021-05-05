Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PROG by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRG. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

