Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $86.22 billion and $51.48 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 109.6% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.38 or 0.00626391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,461,434,269 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.