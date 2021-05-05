Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.80 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.52 EPS.

Shares of DLB opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $2,533,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,743. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

