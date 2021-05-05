Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.06

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and traded as high as $46.90. Dollarama shares last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DLMAF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

