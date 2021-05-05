Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up to $59.03

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.03, but opened at $61.55. Domo shares last traded at $59.44, with a volume of 3,328 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Domo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

