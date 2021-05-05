DomRaider 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,533.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $6,533.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DomRaider has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00068542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.21 or 0.00826230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.59 or 0.09668770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00100443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00043765 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

