DomRaider (DRT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.23 Million

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. DomRaider has a market cap of $5.23 million and $9,597.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 56.9% against the dollar. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00083564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00066073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.33 or 0.00819978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.30 or 0.09300564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

