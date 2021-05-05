Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. Douglas Emmett also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.70.

DEI stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,079. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

