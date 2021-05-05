Douglas R. Timmerman Sells 2,917 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas R. Timmerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46.

NYSE ALLY traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $52.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

