Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,634. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.48. The company has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.