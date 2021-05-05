Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $14.49 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,484 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $491.04. 32,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.62. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $348.01 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

