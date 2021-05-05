Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $8.45 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,399,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,447,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.42. The company had a trading volume of 140,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,718. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

